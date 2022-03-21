Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum reveal they met after a fight between their daughters

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum reflected on the unfortunate circumstances in which they met.

Both actors star together in the recently released action-comedy film Lost City.

In an interview for New York Timesthe co-stars revealed that one of their first encounters took place in their daughters’ kindergarten principal’s office after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum had a falling out.

“I have blocked everything,” Tatum commented on the incident.

“There’s something PTSD to it,” Bullock joked. “We met through a drama, in the preschool principal’s office. We both got called in because Everly and Laila were trying to be more dominant than each other, and we were praying it was each other’s daughter that caused the damage.”

Since then, Everly, eight, and Laila, ten, have become good friends and became very close during their time together in the Dominican Republic, where they filmed Lost City.

“That’s why we made this movie, so they could have a long, covid-free playdate,” Bullock said. “We even take motorcycles there. The only thing that mattered to us was that Everly and Laila had the time of their lives.”

Bullock then added that he thought he had met Tatum before their meeting in the principal’s office: “I think we met at my birthday party. You were a ‘plus one’”.

Lost City it also stars Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.