Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, the actors who met because their daughters fought at school | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

“The Lost City” (“The lost city”, in Spanish) is the new film starring Sandra Bullockwho shares roles for the first time with channing tatum. The plot centers on the kidnapping of a novelist and how a cover model plunges into an exotic jungle, risking her life, to rescue her from an eccentric millionaire.

Although the chemistry between the two actors is reflected on the big screen, few would imagine that they met a few years ago in the middle of an altercation carried out by their daughters. Yes, just as you read it, they did not cross each other on a red carpet, gala or important event where the great histriones go, but quite the opposite.

Here’s the story of how these Hollywood stars first saw each other’s faces on a very unfriendly stage.

“The lost city” is the first film in which Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum work together (Photo: Fortis Film)

THE FIGHT THAT MADE SANDRA BULLOCK AND CHANNING TATUM MEET

Although it may seem strange, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met for the first time in the direction of the preschool, where their daughters studied. The reason? His daughters had been involved in a fight.

“We met through drama: in the preschool principal’s office. They called us together because Everly [hija de Tatum] and Laila were trying to eliminate each other; and we prayed that it was the daughter of the other that caused the damage”told the winner of an Oscar for “The Blind Side” in dialogue with The New York Times.

Given the call for attention, they talked; they were even encouraged to joke about that moment: While Bullock pointed out that he still has a bit of “Post traumatic stress”he said, in that same interview, that he blocked that whole situation from his mind.

Although it was the first time they met, even as parents, the actress recalled that she had already seen him once: at her birthday party, but she did not know him. “You were a plus-one (…). All the Huvanes took charge of my party, I had nothing to say on my own birthday. I just said, ‘I have three friends here. I don’t know who anyone else is’ (…) I was like: ‘”Is there someone here for me?’”he recounted.

Tatum said that at that time it was his first week in Hollywood. “You were the first celebrity I met. God bless his soul, Chris Huvane [el difunto gerente de talentos] actually brought me there. I think she was DJing at the time, she wasn’t directing (…). I had a great time, personally. I was a kid from Florida, basically not even an actor at the time. I was still just a model, and I made it to her party!”.

The chemistry of the actors in “The lost city” has played an important role in the film (Photo: Fortis Film)

HOW IS THE CURRENT RELATIONSHIP OF YOUR DAUGHTERS?

After the incident that the daughters of the actors had: Laila, 10, and Everly, 8, they have known each other better thanks to the filming of “The Lost City”, since both were able to live together in the Dominican Republic and form a good friendship .

“That’s the reason we made this movie. [The Lost City], so they could have a long COVID-safe playdate. We even take motorcycles there. The only thing that mattered to us was that Everly and Laila were having the time of their lives.”specified Sandra Bullock.