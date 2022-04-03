Entertainment

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe declare their love for the DR

We are days away from enjoying the romantic adventure comedy The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, channing tatum, Daniel RadcliffeDa’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt. The film was shot in the Dominican Republic using local talent both in front of and behind the cameras.

The filmdirected by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, tells the story of Loretta Sage (Bullock), a dissatisfied middle-aged author who writes romance and adventure novels about a fictional hero named Dash.

The story gets interesting when she goes to promote her new book and is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who believes that the lost city from Loretta’s latest book is real and that she knows where it is.

As the Anglo-Saxon version of Hola magazine reviews, Hollywood stars spent their days in the paradisiacal Dominican Republic. During an interview with Despierta América co-host Jessica Rodríguez, Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe they talked about how the cast and crew locked themselves in a hotel in Samaná and Casa de Campo along with the hotel staff. The Miss Congeniality actress and the Harry Potter actor praised the Caribbean country and its people. “It’s amazing to be in that country,” Radcliffe said, adding that she enjoyed working with Dominican actor Héctor Aníbal.

“It was a really beautiful community. My faith in humanity and goodness was restored because there was so much openness, love and support.” Sandra Bullock. “And they take care of us so we can take care of them,” she added.

The Lost City had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 12, 2022, and will open in theaters on March 25, 2022.

