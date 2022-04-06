Entertainment

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe, delighted with the Dominican Republic and with the actor Héctor Aníbal

Famed actors Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe raved about the Dominican Republic, saying they restored their faith in humanity by treating the Dominicans.

Bullock and Radcliffe were delighted with our country and its people, especially with Creole actor Héctor Aníbal, with whom the “Harry Potter” star said he enjoyed working.

“It’s incredible to be in that country,” Radcliffe said in an interview for Despierta América (Univisión).

Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, in the country in the middle of last year recording the tape “The Lost City”.

Sandra and Daniel talked about how the cast and crew locked themselves in a hotel in Samaná and Casa de Campo along with the hotel staff.

“It wasn’t just our team,” Sandra assured. “All the hotels had been closed because of the pandemic, and we took everyone to work and we say to those workers, ‘Please help us keep everyone safe because now you’re in our bubble.'”

“It was a really beautiful community. My faith in humanity and goodness was restored because there was so much openness, love and support.” “And they take care of us so that we can take care of them,” reports Hola magazine.

The Lost City had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 12, 2022 and will be theatrically released in the United States on March 25, 2022.

The film tells the story of a writer (Bullock) who, on a promotional tour for one of her books, is involved in an attempted kidnapping, which leads her and her cover model (Tatumm) to experience the most incredible adventure.

