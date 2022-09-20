Sandra Bullock and her best photos of her eternal youth

Is there anyone I don’t know? Sandra Bullock? Surely the members of the Sentinel tribe who live far from civilization on an island in India and the last missionary who went there left him fried with arrows. Maybe your grandmother doesn’t either. And perhaps not a generation of young people who in recent years may not have seen her in the wonderful space odyssey that is Gravity or they overlooked the tremendous hit on Netflix that was Blindly.

For them, for you and for anyone who has come to this article for whatever reason (like in Las Vegas, what happens at Esquire stays at Esquire) these lines are the wonderful photos that await you after them. Because Bullock is a lot of Bullock. Did you know that she is the only actress to have won an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year? How do you read it?

In 2010 won her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress for A possible dream, but he also won the anti-Oscar for his role in all about stevealongside Bradley Cooper. “See it, see it with your own eyes and say if I deserve this award. They will agree with me and next year I will return it,” she said when she went so hot to collect the award.

In addition to having a sense of humor, beauty, two children and the considerable fortune that I have given him to be the highest-paid actress in Hollywood for several years, Sandra hides other curiosities. For example, she has created special seat belts for her two puppies, she made her debut singing opera at the age of five with her mother, a German soprano, and she is so generous that she has donated several million dollars to the Red Cross or Doctors Without Borders. In addition, she does not have social networks simply because she claims that she is too lazy to open an Instagram account.

Now that you know Sandra Bullock a little better and we are very sorry that she decided to take a break after filming bullet train together with Brad Pitt, we will remember her with his best images of youth… and a final bonus for you to prove that you have found the secret of eternal youth.