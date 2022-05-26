Sandra Bullock and her particular clause in the contracts she signs

Sandra Bullock always been refused to do sex scenes in his movies and will continue to be so. Because the actress signs in each of the film contracts that there can be no sex scenes in bed. He flatly refuses.

And the truth is that always he has done well. Because he has uncovered all his qualities in the fun comedies that have given him a prestige in the profession of the highest. also in dramas… but despite the fact that he has done almost everything in the film industry, there is something refuses when he shoots one of his movies: sex scenes.

In fact, one of the great speculations about the actress is that she has a clause in her contracts that stipulates her refusal to appear in sex scenes.

Bullock has a clear mind. You have explained that they have no interest in knowing what your “best angles” are in bed. In fact, The Sunday Times Magazine already reported in 2018: “I’m not the kind of person who says, ‘I’m going to record myself having sex because I’m going to look good!'”

Bullock also noted that as she is always chasing unconventional female roles, every step of her career has been “a fight”. “I always thought, ‘May I not be the typical girl who gets the guy? If there’s a love scene, can it be fun?’. Comedy has always been my type. It’s how I’ve survived. It’s safe because I set the tone,” the star noted.