Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant will experience ‘Love with notice’ on TVE’s La 1

TVE 1 broadcasts tonight, at 10:05 p.m., a new pass of ‘Love with notice’. Directed by Marc Lawrence in 2002, the film stars Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Alicia Witt, Dana Ivey, Robert Klein, Heather Burns, David Haig, Dorian Missick, Joseph Badalucco Jr., and Jonathan Dokuchitzamong others.

Millionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) is helpless without his legal adviser Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock). The tasks of this intelligent lawyer are so many that she has cost her an ulcer and, besides, she doesn’t even have time to sleep. What despairs him most about her is that the charming George treats her almost like a babysitter. After five years at her service, Lucy has decided to leave her job. Although George tries to stop her, he finally lets her go on one condition: that she find a replacement for her. The new advisor is an ambitious young lawyer (Alicia Witt), but George misses Lucy.