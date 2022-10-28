Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Garner prove that private relationships are more successful

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Garner are from the actresses of Hollywood most applauded for his long career and his great talent for playing any character that comes his way. Both not only share the recognition they have obtained, but the love for privacy.

Although it is true that the Famous They are usually in the public eye and many have dedicated their lives to their fans, so they usually tell a large part of their routines on social networks, Garner and Bullock have decided to expose themselves only as actress.

Although they have not escaped the paparazzi and comments about some of his love relationships, his 50 years they have sought peace by not giving details of their romances

Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Garner and their love lives away from the flashes

After her controversial marriage to Ben Affleck with whom he had his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, He has protected his life to the maximum and above all his relationships.

He is currently having an affair with John Miller, a successful businessman to whom she is presumed to be engaged but to whom she does not issue any kind of comment.





There are few times that the partner has been captured together, so there is no further detail of their relationship.

Similarly, take bullock his courtship with BryanRandall, model and photographer with whom he has formed a family with his children Louis and Lila.

From the 2015 They started their relationship and there are few times that they have posed on catwalks. Most of the time they have been photographed by paparazzi has been during their family outings.

Both celebrities have made it clear that leading a romance away from exposure ensures greater peace of mind, by not being exposed to gossip and opinions foreign