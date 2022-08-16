Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves: that’s how they fell in love in a movie – People – Culture

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met on the set of the action movie ‘Maximum Speed’, which was released on June 10, 1994 and directed by Jan de Bont. In the film, both Bullock and Reeves were protagonists with the characters of ‘Jack Traven’ (Reeves), a Los Angeles police officer who chases the dangerous terrorist ‘Howard Payne’, played by Dennis Hopper.

Bullock played the character of’ Annie Porter’a passenger who takes control of the bus which has explosives that she installed ‘Howard Payne’but when the terrorist is in his maneuver to make the explosion of the bus possible, one of the passengers tries to shoot ‘Payne‘, failing and ending the life of the driver. ‘Porter’ becomes the citizen who manages to save them all.

He looked at me with confused eyes. he was quiet

The attraction between the two actors began to develop when Reeves lost his best friend River Phoenix, with whom he worked on films like “I’ll Love You Until I Kill You” (1990) and “My Private World” (1991). yesHis death was due to an overdose, so Reeves took the news very badly and asked the film’s production for a few days to try to get over said loss. Upon returning to the scene, Sandra Bullock gave him all his support and accompanied him in many moments in which Reeves was sad to remember him.

Reeves was comfortable with Bullock and that was the only reason he returned to the set. Photo: Instagram- Screenshot Actor Keanu Reeves

It was a joy to have her around and work with her”, she said in an interview with the media ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Sandra Bullock’s nerves when seeing Reeves

On the side of the American actress, whenever she saw Reeves she preferred to remain silent, just to feel comfortable. But the quieter she was when she saw him, the less chatty and charismatic he was with her.

Therefore, for Bullock, the reaction that Reeves took was confusing, as he assured in the interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ that he did not understand what was happening or why he behaved in such a way. “He looked at Me with confused eyes. He was silent. Did I say something that offended you?” he recalled.

Reeves did not act in any hateful way, on the contrary, he felt comfortable and safe with what Bullock told him or advised.

She was born in Arlington, Virginia on July 26, 1964. She is an American film actress, director, and producer. Photo: Instagram- screenshot actress Sandra Bullock

signs of attraction

Days after being so quiet, Bullock got a piece of paper with a note that read: “I was thinking about what you told me. Thank you”. Yes, because it was the actor, who began to be detailed in different ways with her.

Nevertheless, neither Bullock nor Reeves dared to go on a date and get to know each other more thoroughly; they kept what they shared on the recording set. This, and according to what the actress said in the interview made in 2018 by Ellen Degeneres on her program ‘Ellen Shows’: “It was something only mine and I think he didn’t want it.”

However, months after the interview with Sandra Bullock, Ellen Degeneres had Keanu Reeves on her show and took the opportunity to ask him about Bullock’s attraction situation, to which the actor replied: “I didn’t know he liked her while they were filming the movie . She obviously didn’t know that I liked her too.”

The attraction between the two actors remained secret and, in not very direct ways, they tried to tell each other that they liked each other, but a love relationship was never possible. Currently, they are very good friends and at least they both know that what they came to feel in the recordings of ‘Maximum speed’ was mutual.

