Sandra Bullock and Netflix, a triumph

On the one hand the apocalypse, on the other the prison: Blindness is the lowest common denominator of two completely different Netflix movies by themes, but united by the inability to see beyond one’s nose. If in Bird Box they are formless monsters that force you to close your eyes, in The Unforgivable it is society that fails to look at the plight of the prisoners. In the middle we find the character of Sandra Bullock, on both occasions just out of a shocking event that deeply affected him, marking his expressions and new wills.

An unexpected success

Bird Box was Netflix’s most watched movie ever, a record set by Red Notice just a few weeks ago. A stratospheric result for a title that is not perfect – as we told you in our Bird Box review – but intriguing and enjoyable. The reason for this success probably has deep roots, because we can relate the same adjectives they described to the new Netflix record holder Bird Box: The Dwayne movie “The Rock” Johnson – our review of Red Notice describes it very well – is not perfect, but it is intriguing and enjoyable.

But if Rawson Marshall Turber’s film could count on the universality of the action genre, which has always been very transversal and loved by the general public, Bird Box has climbed the ranking of the most viewed titles by aiming for a psychological horror: certainly more complicated to manage and with less appeal. For this reason, the success obtained by Susanne Bier’s film is even more extraordinary, and has once again opened the doors of horror to an audience that seemed tired of this genre, because it was beginning to re-propose themes that are always identical, declined in films that are too similar to each other. they.

Where is the news?

The questions inherent in the success of Bird Box are born precisely by virtue of what we have just described: we would have expected great success if the film had been extremely original, very different from the classic stylistic features that were popular in the horror of those years. Following this reasoning we can in fact easily understand the great result obtained by The Haunting of Hill House, a series that has upset the concept of “haunted house” and finally transported it into the modern era (rediscover Flanagan’s masterpiece with our review of The Haunting of Hill House).

Bird Box, however, is not an original film, because the central theme of sensory loss – taken from the book Death will have your eyes by Josh Malerman – had already been addressed by John Krasinski in At Quiet Place: a film released only a few months before Netflix offered Susanne Bier’s film in the catalog. For a lover of horror it is easy to choose the best of these two titles: the film directed by the unforgettable interpreter of Jim Halpert (a role that changed his life, as we told you in our special dedicated to The Office) has a greater sensitivity in the development of the weave, e it is much cooler and “scary” than Bird Box (our review of A Quiet Place leaves no room for doubt).

Word of mouth that decides the turning point

By eliminating the genre of belonging and the originality of the screenplay from the equation, the reasons for the success of Bird Box fade away, and perhaps nestle around a name that is simply too important for cinema: Sandra Bullock. The Oscar-winning actress is the common thread that unites Bird Box to The Unforgivable, two imperfect films made sparkling by his interpretations. Within the Netflix-Bullock duo there is a synergy that is fueling these two entertainment giants: Reed Hastings’ company just needs to include the American actress in the cast to increase the number of views of any film. , while Bullock is experiencing a second youth in terms of consensus and audience hold.

Bird Box it’s by no means a poor film – the great Nine Inch Nails score would be enough to give it a chance, despite Trent Reznor calling it a damn waste of time – and neither is it. The Unforgivable (find here our review of The Unforgivable), a film that conveys a very thorny and important public issue (as we told you in the special dedicated to The Unforgivable), but we are certainly not talking about two milestones of cinematography. The reasons for their popularity must necessarily be linked to the name of Bullock, who produced the film directed by Nora Fingsheidt and who appears as the executive producer of Bird Box.

There is no reason to stop

The American performer has simply twisted two honest but forgettable films, elevating their overall quality thanks to his first-class performances. The actress is proving to the world that she intends to carry her skills beyond the barricades of 60 years: barring sensational unexpected events, in some time we will talk about Sandra Bullock as an ageless diva, using the same terms we use in describing Meryl Streep, Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor.

Net of a trophy cabinet already overflowing – but in which there is only one Oscar, the one obtained in 2010 for The Blind Side – Bullock’s artistic verve seems inexhaustible, and the passage of time does not manage to affect its physicality, but rather seems to enhance its expressions and visual power.

Starting from these grandiose assumptions it seems really difficult to imagine the breakdown of this union between Netflix and Bullock, and in fact the official news of the sequel is awaited. Bird Box, after the author of the original novel confirmed its sequel. A winning team projected towards the future, capable of making modest productions shine by making them become cult thanks to word of mouth: a combination that seemed unlikely until recently, but which now seems destined to rise majestically within the world cinema panorama.