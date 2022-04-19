Sandra Bullock and other celebrities who claim not to want to remarry – Metro Ecuador

One of the dreams of many women is to have a big wedding and marry the love of their life. and in the world of entertainment is no exception, since several actresses took that big step in their lives and were united in marriage.

However, we know that sometimes things don’t go as planned and we also These Hollywood celebrities have assured that they do not want to remarry or simply seek to remain happy with their partners by living in a free union.

They are the famous ones who don’t want to remarry

These actresses have chosen to enjoy their life with a new partner, after a breakup, but without having to go to the altar:

Sandra Bullock

The protagonist of “Unforgivable” tShe was married to Jesse James for about five years and, after divorcing, adopted two little ones. Recently, she commented that she would take a break in her career to dedicate herself fully to full-time motherhood.

She is currently in a relationship with Bryan Randall (since 2015), however, on several occasions he has confirmed that he will not marry again. “I don’t need a role to be a partner and a devoted mother,” said the actress.

Kaley Cuoco

The actress who played Penny in “The Big Bang Theory” was married twice. The first was from 2013 to 2016 with tennis player Ryan Sweeting and, on the second occasion, with businessman Karl Cook, with whom he arrived at the altar in 2018 to divorce at the end of 2021.

After these experiences, Kaley revealed to a renowned magazine that marriage is no longer her goal, but she does not rule out having a relationship in the future: “I will never marry again. I would love to have a lasting relationship or civil union. But I will never marry again.”

drew Barrymore

The actress, director, model, photographer and producer, has already married three times: Jeremy Thomas (1994–1995), Tom Green 2001–2002), and Will Kopelman (2012–2016).

These experiences have served so that Drew does not want to rejoin a new partner as he did in his past. “I don’t want to be intertwined with someone like that ever again. You separate and move on. You get divorced, and it’s so different.”he told the magazine People in 2020.

Halle Berry

The interpreter of “Gatúbela” has been married three times: David Justice (1993–1997), Eric Benét (2001–2005), and finally with Olivier Martinez (d. 2013–2016).

Nevertheless, For the Oscar-winning actress, director and producer, this has not meant a failure, but has been a great learning from which she has come out ahead and shown that she would not marry again.