Sandra Bullock and other celebrities who do not want to remarry | Halle Berry | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

As much as marriages are usually carried out with the purpose of uniting a couple for life and celebrating love, this is not always fulfilled and on many occasions that relationship that promised a lot ends very badly and with divorces included, as in the case of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardwho separated and are now fighting in the stands over strong mutual accusations.

Just like them, a significant number of celebrities from Hollywood They got married and their union did not last as long as they expected, leaving a mark impossible to erase in each of these people. Moreover, some decide not to remarry to prevent history from repeating itself and thus live more peacefully.

However, there are also individuals who, by their own decision, decide not to get married despite the criticism of many. That is why, on this occasion, we are going to remember some celebrities who have preferred not to return to the altar.

CELEBRITIES WHO DON’T WANT TO GET MARRIED AGAIN

Sandra Bullock

The actress was married between 2005 and 2010 with Jesse James and, after the divorce, adopted two children to dedicate herself to a job as a single mother and also to focus exclusively on her career. Although she has been in a relationship with Bryan Randall since 2015, she acknowledged on multiple occasions that she does not need to remarry to continue her role as mother and partner.

Sandra Bullock, 57-year-old actress, has decided not to remarry (Photo: Getty Images)

Melanie Griffith

The actress has had four divorces, two of which were with Don Johnson, whom she married twice. She was also romantically linked with Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas, but she also did not form marriages for all eternity. Now, at 64, she no longer thinks about going back to the altar.

“If you are 60 years old and have four children and you are living the life you always wanted. So why get married?commented a few years ago during an interview with InStyle.

American actress Melanie Griffith no longer thinks about getting married (AFP)

drew Barrymore

The 47-year-old actress has been married three times to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman, which has been enough to discover that she no longer wants to go back to an alatar to bond with a person in the same way that she already has. in the past.

“I don’t want to be intertwined with someone like that ever again. You separate and move on. You get divorced, and it’s so different.”he commented in an interview with People in 2020.

Drew Barrymore is another of the celebrities who no longer want to get married after their bad experiences.

Kaley Cuoco

Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook have been the husbands of the 36-year-old artist, who has recently shouted from the rooftops that she does not want to get married again, even though she is still a young person and that love can probably knock on her door.

Kaley Cuoco is also on the list of celebrities who do not want to get married again (Photo: Getty Images)

Halle Berry

She walked down the aisle three times with David Justice, Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez and then spoke again of her desire not to marry again, a promise she had broken in the past to do it for the last time with her last husband, but ended the same way.