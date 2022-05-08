Sandra Bullock and the particular clause in her contracts about sex scenes

Sandra Bullock has always refused to do sex scenes in their movies and continue to do so. Because the actress signs in each of the film contracts that there can be no sex scenes in bed. She adamantly refuses.

And the truth is that he has always done well. Because he has uncovered all his qualities in the funny comedies that have given him the highest prestige in the profession.

Also in dramas, but despite the fact that he has done almost everything in the film industry, there is something he refuses to do when he shoots one of his films: sex scenes.

In fact, one of the great speculations surrounding the actress is that there is a clause in her contracts that stipulates her refusal to appear in sex scenes.

Bullock is clear-headed and has already explained that he has no interest in knowing what his “best angles” in bed.

Bullock already told The Sunday Times Magazine in 2018: “I’m not the kind of person who says, ‘I’m going to film myself having sex because I’m going to look good!'”

Bullock also noted that as she is always chasing unconventional female roles, every step of her career has been “a fight”.

“I always thought: ‘Can I not be the typical girl who gets the boy? If there is a romantic scene, can it be funny?’ Comedy has always been my type. It’s how I’ve survived. It’s safe because I set the tone,” highlighted the star