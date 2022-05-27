Sandra Bullock and why she doesn’t agree to do sexual scenes

The renowned actress Sandra Bullock, who has participated in films such as Maximum speed (1994), Gravity (2013), The lost city (2022), has a very peculiar clause before signing her contracts, since it prohibits having sex scenes during filming.

The actress has been characterized by playing funny roles in the different comedies in which she has acted. She has also participated in various dramas, proving to be a great actress by joining films of various genres, even so, her demands have something in particular.

Bullock indicated during the promotion of a film in the year 2018: “I’m not the type of person who says ‘I’m going to record myself having sex because I’m going to look good, I don’t want to know what my best angles are. I do not want to see me. I don’t want to listen to myself. Therefore, I will not do it even in movies.”

In addition, he expressed his point of view on this practice, “I always thought: ‘Can I not be the typical girl who gets the boy? If there is a romantic scene, can it be funny?‘. Comedy has always been my type. It’s how I’ve survived. It’s safe because I set the tone.”

However, the actress appeared nude in the movie The Proposal (2009), which was a comedy in which he appears with Ryan Reynolds. As he commented in an interview in 2013, he did this only because it was a funny scenestating that he did not do it to be sexy, instead it appeared this way because when it’s a comedy it can make exceptions.

The next July 29 premieres the movie, Bullet Train, an action movie starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.