Sandra Bullock has announced her temporary retirement from acting due to medical reasons. The Oscar-winning actress in 2010 for her performance in The Blind Side (Lee Hancock, 2009), she announced her decision to leave the film world in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress is going through the syndrome known as burnout or professional wear, which affects the majority of workers and, more so in those who had to go out into the labor market from a very young age.

Sandra Bullock announced her retirement from acting due to a syndrome. “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so ‘burned out’. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it” announced Bullock, who continued expressing: “Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there.”

In addition, the actress and film director maintained “I want to be home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”

On his return to the big screen Bullock stated “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that no one will care about.”

