Sandra Bullock announced her temporary retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock, one of the most current actresses in Hollywood, has announced her temporary retirement from the big screen. In a recent interview with the media ET Canadathe protagonist of “The Lost City”, a film that will be released soon, explained the reason for this departure.

This one is very simple: you need to spend time with your family. As is known, Sandra Bullock She is the mother of two children: Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. For this reason, she pointed out that it is with them that she feels happiest and where she will be for a while.

The actress commented that she is one of the people who take her work quite seriously and dedicate the maximum of time to it. And now, she is going to dedicate that time to her family and her children. “I want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.”

When asked what he usually does Sandra Bullock In her role as a mother, the actress replied that “see all their needs” and also take care of their social agenda, that is, that the boys receive their friends.

Regarding the latter, he indicated that the parents of his children’s friends highlight his care against COVID. “All the parents know me as the crazy one about the pandemic… They know that their children will return without COVID when they come to our house.”

Sandra Bullock and her embarrassing scene with Channing Tatum in “The Lost City”

“The lost City”action comedy with Sandra BullockDaniel Radcliffe, channing tatum and Brad Pitt, is about to be released. Recently, in a behind-the-scenes video, Tatum He talked about a scene in which he appears naked, with leeches attached to his body, which Sandra Bullock has to remove one by one.

“I’m walking to set with a bunch of leeches super glued to my butt and not having met everyone and just saying, ‘Okay, I’m going to be naked, my name is Chan… And not only that, but Sandra Bullock has a two-page monologue with a certain part of my body nearby,” said channing tatum.

In an interview for “The late show with Stephen Colbert”, he commented: “It was right in front of me, face to face, full … with the whole landscape in view. I had to spend quite a bit of time down there making sure that there wouldn’t be any leech,” he explained. Sandra Bullock.

He also confirmed the version of Tatum, so he must have found a way to concentrate. “When you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you look at it directly, you won’t do anything. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down, but I focused more on the inner part of the left thigh, “confessed the actress.

