Sandra Bullock announced her temporary retirement from acting: “I just want to be home”

Sandra Bullock announced her temporary retirement due to professional burnout syndrome REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock is one of the most popular actresses of the last decade, recently released Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe, and had already announced that she would be taking a break from acting, and now, During an interview, she explained the medical cause that led her to make this decision.

The renowned actress who won a Oscar in 2010 talked with The Hollywood Reporter about the reasons why he will move away from the big screen due to a condition that affects the vast majority of working people known as burnout either professional burnout syndrome.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so “burned out”. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it”, assured the interpreter of The proposal for The Hollywood Reporter.

Sandra Bullock announced her temporary retirement due to professional burnout syndrome REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

The also film director said she is grateful for the job opportunities that have been presented to her in several decades, which has allowed her to consolidate a stable and publicly recognized career; however, in his personal life it is quite the opposite.

“Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a refrigerator all the time and looking for something that was never there”, evoked the actress born in Virginia, USA.

In the middle of her interview with the well-known publication, the American actress did not confirm that this was her final goodbye, nor did she give dates or periods for her rest, so there would still be hope to see the actress again in a future production.

The also screenwriter recently premiered The Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”expressed the actress while recounting how her routine used to be from one production to another, which left her little leisure time to spend with her children Louis and Laila Bullock as with her husband Bryan Randall.

To finish, he clarified that he still does not know if in the future he wants to return to the big screen.: “If I decide to withdraw, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that nobody will care”, concluded the Oscar-winning actress for her leading role in A possible dream.

According to the doctor in psychology Pilar Fernandez Marin from the Asepeyo center, professional burnout syndrome also known as “burnout” or syndrome of being burned “It is the response that a worker gives when he perceives the difference between his own ideals and the reality of his working life. It develops, generally, in the professions of help and frequent social interrelation”.

The winner of the Oscar in the category of Best Actress in 2010 shared that she suffers from “burnout” syndrome EFE/ Kimberley French/Netflix



Likewise, after the arrival of COVID-19 this syndrome gained strength after remote work from homepresenting a series of negative behaviors and feelings towards the people with whom the worker contacts on a daily basis, as well as the feeling of feeling emotionally exhausted.

“It manifests itself, mainly, giving the following symptoms: Emotional exhaustion, Feelings of low personal fulfillment and Depersonalization or negative behaviors towards users and colleagues”.

At the moment it is known that Bullock’s last production before his temporary retirement is the tape Bullet Train where he will share credits with a first-rate cast like Brad Pitt and which has caused a great media stir due to the presence of the reggaeton singer, Bad Bunny who will enter the seventh art for the first time.

KEEP READING:

The secrets of Sandra Bullock: the nightmare after the Oscar, the romance that was not with Keanu Reeves and a couple shared with Jennifer Aniston

The anecdote of when they met and the relaunch of Friends: the curious interview between Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock and more stars in the new trailer for “Bullet Train”