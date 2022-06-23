Sandra Bullock announced her temporary retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock is one of the most popular actresses of the last decade, she recently premiered The Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe, and had already announced that she would take a break from acting, and now, during an interview, she explained the medical cause that has led to this decision.

The renowned Oscar-winning actress in 2010 spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the reasons why she will move away from the big screen due to a condition that affects the vast majority of working people known as “burnout” or wear syndrome professional.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so “burned out”. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it, ”said the interpreter of The Proposal for The Hollywood Reporter.

The also film director said she is grateful for the job opportunities that have been presented to her in several decades, which has allowed her to consolidate a stable and publicly recognized career; however, in her personal life she is the opposite.

“Work has always been constant for me and I have been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a refrigerator all the time and looking for something that was never there”, evoked the actress born in Virginia, USA.

In the middle of her interview with the well-known publication, the American actress did not confirm that this was her final goodbye, nor did she give dates or periods for her rest, so there would still be hope to see the actress again in a future production.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing, ”said the actress while recounting how her routine used to be from one production to another, which left her little leisure time to spend with her children Louis and Laila Bullock as with her husband Bryan Randall.

To conclude, he clarified that he still does not know if he wants to return to the big screen in the future: “If I decide to retire, then I will make that announcement. A very important announcement that nobody will care about, ”concluded the Oscar-winning actress for her leading role in A Possible Dream.

According to the doctor in psychology Pilar Fernández Marín from the Asepeyo center, the syndrome of professional exhaustion, also known as “burnout” or syndrome of being burned “is the response that a worker gives when he perceives the difference between his own ideals and the reality of his job. Laboral life. It develops, generally, in the professions of help and frequent social interrelation”.

Likewise, after the arrival of COVID-19, this syndrome gained strength after working remotely from home, presenting a series of negative behaviors and feelings towards the people with whom the worker contacts on a daily basis, as well as the feeling of feeling emotionally exhausted.

“It manifests itself, mainly, giving the following symptoms: Emotional exhaustion, Feelings of low personal fulfillment and Depersonalization or negative behaviors towards users and colleagues”.

At the moment it is known that Bullock’s last production before his temporary retirement is the tape Bullet Train where he will share credits with a first-rate cast such as Brad Pitt and which has caused a great media stir due to the presence of the reggaeton singer, Bad Bunny who will enter the seventh art for the first time.

