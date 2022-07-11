Sandra Bullock announces her indefinite break from acting

If our list of the 10 most famous films by Sandra Bullock does not make clear the position of this holy house on the career of the actress, perhaps our list of 5 Sandra Bullock films that must be vindicated will. And is that Sandra Bullock is something like the Nicolas Cage of actresses. And no, we are not saying it because of the genres in which their films are usually included or because of their way of acting, but because the debate for their fans is not about whether they are good, bad or regular actors, their presence is above of the film, good, bad or average, are a bit like a religion.

Sandra Bullock, praised by some and criticized by others, continues to be insurance for both the box office and Netflix. Her career revived with ‘Blind’ in 2018, breaking all kinds of records for the platform, and a few months ago she was not far behind with ‘Unforgivable’. But Bullock, like Reynolds, also does a bit of stuff from time to time outside of Netflix. This year Sandra Bullock is going to premiere nothing less than ‘Bullet Train’, where she shares a cast with Bad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and, above all, to star in ‘The Lost City’, along with Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and , also, Brad Pitt. The first will be released on July 22 and the second much earlier, on April 13.

Despite being in top form, the actress has announced that after the premiere of both films we will not see her for an indefinite time. She has said so on CBS News Sunday Morning:

At this moment my work in front of the cameras must pause. I don’t know for how long, I don’t know. Until I feel the way I feel now when I’m in front of a camera. I want to be in home. I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home.’ He was always running, running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.

It seems that the actress has experienced a stressful moment in front of the camera and wants to take a break until she stops feeling the way she feels working at the moment, wanting more to be at home than to work. Of course, she is more than respectable, and only she will know when she is ready to come back. Let’s hope we don’t have to include Sandra Bullock in our list of 10 retired stars and you didn’t know it.

Rafael Sanchez Casademont

Rafa came to Esquire one day pursuing his dream of talking about cinema and they put him to write about everything else.

