Sandra Bullock announces her indefinite retirement from acting

Recently Sandra Bullock He surprised his fans by announcing that he will be retiring from acting for a while. However, the recognized one did not clarify when she will participate in a tape or series again. This announcement occurred while bullock was promoting his latest tape’Lost City‘.

In the framework of an interview for the Entertainment Tonight program, acclaimed Hollywood actress He explained the reasons that motivated him to move away from the world of acting. The artist herself commented that at this moment she wishes spend more time with your children and family.

See also: Woman undresses in full concert by Ricardo Arjona

“I I take my work very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and only I want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family“said the actress.

The same way, bullock commented that at this time it is not clear how long his retirement from the screens will last, in the same way he indicated that he is very happy to have the opportunity to to be able to share time with his kids.

It should be remembered that Sandra Bullock adopted Louis, 12 years old and Laila, 10in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

See also: Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she never wanted to marry Will Smith

This news marks a great surprise for the film industry and especially for fans of Hollywood films from the 90s, because a few days ago Bruce Willis also announced his retirement due to being diagnosed with aphasia.