Sandra Bullock announces her retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock surprised the public by announcing during the promotion of the movie “The Lost City”, that she is temporarily retiring from acting.

The pause is due to the actress wanting to take time to be with her family. She thus let her see it in an interview on the television program Entertainment Tonight.

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24/7. This means that I am going to give myself some time off, ”said the 57-year-old actress.

He also assured that his main priority will be his family, so he asked his fans to value his work that will be released during his work break.

“The Lost City” was the last film he recorded, however it will not be the only one to be released, since he is also part of the cast of “Bullet Train”.

