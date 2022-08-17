Sandra Bullock announces her retirement from film

Sandra Bullock He has made a decision that has dismayed all his fans, because he announced something that we did not expect, at least not now.

Definitely, Sandra Bullock She is one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses in the industry, so the news she gave to all her followers has left us speechless and it is that she announced that she will take a break to spend more time with her two children, Louis and Laila. Bullock, also because he suffers from Burnout or Professional Burnout Syndrome.

Why is Sandra Bullock retiring from acting?

It’ll be hard not to watch new movies of the actress, but it’s completely understandable that there are times when you have to put family and mental health first. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared how important it is for her to spend quality time with her two adopted children, in addition to promoting The Lost City, a film in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe which will premiere on April 13.

‘I take my profession very seriously when I’m working, and I just want to be around 24/7 with my kids and family. That’s where I’m going to be for a while,’ she confessed.

Recently, he stated that the decision is also due to his mental and physical health, so that he can subsequently continue with the work. ‘I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I am so burned. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart, healthy decisions and I know it,’ she explained.

‘Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there,’ the actress said, thanking everyone for always supporting her.