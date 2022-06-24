Sandra Bullock announces her temporary retirement from acting

It is well known that Sandra Bullock has never ceased to be a high-caliber star in Hollywood, and that success continues to accompany her throughout her career and an example of this is the barrier of 100 million dollars that she has crossed. with the last sitcom starring opposite Channing Tatum in 2022.

Although the actress had already indicated in the past that she would take a break from acting, it was until now that she decided to give an interview to explain all those causes that led her to make that decision at this precise moment in her life.

The Oscar winner in 2010, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about those reasons that would lead her to move away from the big screen and that is that it is a condition that affects millions of people and is known as “burnout” or syndrome. professional wear.

“I don’t want to be indebted to anyone’s schedule other than mine. I’m so “burned out.” I’m so tired and I’m not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions, “confessed the protagonist of Gravity (2013).

Bullock said she is grateful for all the opportunities that have been presented to her, which have led to a solid acting career and global recognition, however, her personal life was not as stable.

“Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never there,” he said.

Although the actress made the decision to move away from the cameras, she did not confirm that it was something definitive, she only spoke of taking a break but left the door open to continue participating in productions in the future: “I want to be at home. I just want to be in home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”