Sandra Bullock asks Marvel that Daniel Radcliffe be the new ‘Wolverine’

At 32 years old, Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most beloved actors in the Hollywood film industry for obvious reasons. He starred in the saga of Harry Potter during his childhood and adolescence, becoming a mass icon whose legacy is still perceived today.

His most recent film is The lost City, alongside Sandra Bullock, an actress who is eager for her colleague to be hired by Marvel Studios to play Wolverines according to information from the portal tomatozos.com

It’s been a while since the last time fans enjoyed a movie from wolverines, in this case Logan (2017), and they are the same fans who want to see the new adaptation of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that has been rumored for some time, but that has not transpired around who would be the actor who will take the important role.

Given this, the actress Sandra Bullock is certain that her fellow actor Radcliffe should play the character, since she has all the elements in her favor, this was what the actress said in a recent interview with It’s Gone Viral .

“People from wolverines, can you please choose it? Do it. Stop tiptoeing around and stop people asking about it in press interviews. Just hire the man,” the actress said.

The rumors about the signing of Daniel as Wolverines They are not something new, in fact, they are several years old. The actor has the looks, stature, and jawline to be James Howlett, which is why many people keep asking Marvel Studios to introduce him into the MCU.