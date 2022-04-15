Sandra Bullock asks that they sign Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine: “Can you get him for that f***ing role?”

It is nothing new that Marvel Listen to fans for new roles in the MCU, as well as make once-impossible dreams come true, such as the long-awaited last spider meeting. Even so, there are many voices that ask certain actors and actresses for the next Fox roles that will enter, at one time or another, the UCM. Since the marriage formed by John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm a Ralph Fiennes as the new Professor X. Although there is a name that has been hovering over the figure of Wolverine among fans for months: Daniel Radcliffe. Now the famous actress Sandra Bullock has spoken about it, directly asking Marvel to sign the actor who once played Harry Potter as the new Logan / Wolverine in the UCM.

Daniel Radcliffe as the new Wolverine?

This was stated by the actress in a recent interview with It’s Gone Viral, where she was promoting the film The lost City. “Wolverine, people, can you get him for the f***ing part, please? Just do it. Stop being silly and people have to ask in the junkets of press. Just sign him”, comments the actress about the possibility that Radcliffe will become the new Wolverine in the cinema after Hugh Jackmanin the new stage of the character already as part of the UCM.

We’ll see if Kevin Feig take note of the comments and wishes of fans and even renowned people in the industry such as Sandra Bullock. At the moment, there is no clue as to who will play the new version of Wolverine in the cinema, although it is speculated that she is a version closer to the comics, that is to say, short, with a very muscular body and already wearing the classic suit from the beginning. Of course, if Radcliffe was chosen, he would have to considerably increase his muscle mass.

Will we see Hugh Jackman for the last time as Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? So some rumors suggest…

Source | ScreenRant