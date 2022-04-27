Sandra Bullock calls for Marvel to cast Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

“Stop being silly. Just pick the man,” Sandra Bullock said.

The movies of Marvel have carried different generations, adventure and various emotions; one of the most remembered and iconic characters is wolverines, that for more than 17 years was present in the tapes of the publisher.

In the movie ‘Logan’ (2017) wolverines, played by Hugh Jackman, part of this world and now, five years after his death, many have cast their eyes on Daniel Radcliffe for him to play the superhero.

Radcliffe is remembered for his leading role in the Harry Potter saga, in addition to playing other characters in series and movies such as ‘Horns’, ‘Victor Frankenstein’, among others.

The guesses began after a interview with Brandon Davis where they joked about wolverine, however, the actor has repeatedly stressed that he will not be the next X-Men.

“I like it, But I don’t see me, I don’t see them passing from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Despite his efforts to debunk the rumors, in a recent interview, Sandra Bullockco-star of Daniel Radcliffe in the tape ‘The lost city’.