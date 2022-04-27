Sandra Bullock calls for Marvel to cast Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine
“Stop being silly. Just pick the man,” Sandra Bullock said.
The movies of Marvel have carried different generations, adventure and various emotions; one of the most remembered and iconic characters is wolverines, that for more than 17 years was present in the tapes of the publisher.
In the movie ‘Logan’ (2017) wolverines, played by Hugh Jackman, part of this world and now, five years after his death, many have cast their eyes on Daniel Radcliffe for him to play the superhero.
Radcliffe is remembered for his leading role in the Harry Potter saga, in addition to playing other characters in series and movies such as ‘Horns’, ‘Victor Frankenstein’, among others.
The guesses began after a interview with Brandon Davis where they joked about wolverine, however, the actor has repeatedly stressed that he will not be the next X-Men.
“I like it, But I don’t see me, I don’t see them passing from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”
Despite his efforts to debunk the rumors, in a recent interview, Sandra Bullockco-star of Daniel Radcliffe in the tape ‘The lost city’.
The actress, who has participated in titles such as ‘Bird Box: blindly’, ‘The proposal’, ‘The proposal’, among others; in the middle of an interview with ‘Its Gone Viral’, she asked her partner because his partner hadn’t turned into Wolverine yet.
“People of Wolverine, can you please choose him? Just do it. Stop being silly. Just pick the man.”expressed Sandra Bullock.
Apparently Radcliffe has aroused the desires not only of the audience, but even famous people ask Marvel to be the one to play the new Wolverine.
However, the latest that has been known about wolverines, is that Hugh Jackman will have another chance to say goodbye to your character in the next between ‘Deadpool’ or in ‘Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness’; It should be noted that his appearance in any of these tapes has not yet been confirmed.
