Sandra Bullock casts Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine

Wolverine is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved characters on the big screen. However, filling the “claws” of Hugh Jackman is something that not every actor wants to do.

One of the actors who has recently sounded to give life to the mutant is Daniel Radcliffe, since Hugh Jackman has played the role for 20 years and decided long ago to stop doing it.

During an interview conducted by the promotion of the tape The lost Cityin which Radcliffe and Bullock agreed, the host again asked the protagonist of Harry Potter for this role.

“This has been happening to me almost every half year for three years now,” Radcliffe said.

Desperate for the constant question, Bullock asked her partner why he doesn’t just accept the role and that’s it.

“Because no one has actually asked me, Sandra. It’s just speculation on Twitter,” the actor replied.

“People of Wolverine, can you please just call him and that’s it? Just do it and stop having people ask questions in press interviews, “replied the actress.

According to a theory held by Daniel Radcliffe, fans of the mutant think of him to replace Hugh Jackman just because his stature is short.

“This is something that happens frequently, because in the comics Wolverine is short, so everyone asks ‘who is a short actor?’

One of the main rumors surrounding the upcoming release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that, probably, a version of Wolverine appears on the tape. However, it is not known if it will be Hugh Jackman or another actor who will play the Canadian mutant.