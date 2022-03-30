Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and the virus they contracted during the recordings of The Lost City, in the middle of the jungle | The Lost City | Movies nnda nnlt | FAME

The jungle of the Dominican Republic became the perfect setting for the filming of “Lost City” (“The lost city”, in Spanish), the film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, who shared roles for the first time together. Although all precautions were taken for the recordings because they occurred in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from May to August 2021, the cast could not escape another virus and contracted a disease.

Can you imagine getting sick in the middle of the jungle of another country in the middle of your work? That was what happened to the actors and production team of the film, which premiered on March 25, 2022. Next, we will tell you about the adventures that the histriones went through.

Before we told you that “The Lost City” tells the story of Loretta, a novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, who wants her to help him find the treasure of his latest book, for which she is forced to go to the jungle. Alan, the cover model is also with her, but he will risk her life to rescue her. Also appearing in the film are Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

THE VIRUS THAT SANDRA BULLOCK AND CHANNING TATUM CONTRACTED IN “THE LOST CITY”

As we pointed out at the beginning, while the cast He took every care not to catch COVID-19 during filming, had to deal with another virus that led to several having a stomach illness.

“We were in the middle of a pandemic and we were scared. Then we had an epidemic of some parasite. There was IV dehydration, we almost lost our first AD, jellyfish, boat-to-boat transfers. There are no portable toilets in a jungle”noted Sandra Bullock during EW’s “Around the Table.”

Because they were in the jungle, the question we all ask ourselves is: how did they manage to relieve themselves? The Oscar winner herself for “The Blind Side” narrated how she and all her companions did.

“We contained him or he just didn’t drink any fluids, so he didn’t have to use the bathroom, and then an IV at the end of the day.”he added.

WHAT DOES SANDRA BULLOCK THINK ABOUT RECORDING “THE LOST CITY” IN THE JUNGLE?

Regarding recording in the jungle for “The lost city”, Sandra Bullock said that it was a rewarding experience, since several came out of being locked up in their homes, so the chemistry was good.

“We were very lucky that everyone was on the same page about what kind of adventure we wanted to have, what we were going to be for each other, and what kind of movie we were going to make. We were all on the same page, which doesn’t always happen.”he specified.