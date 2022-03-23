Sandra Bullock commented on how difficult it was to process the separation from her ex-husband in parallel with the birth of her first child – Nueva Mujer

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock he has earned his place among the elite of contemporary Hollywood. But, as has been seen on other occasions, neither fame nor money can prepare you for some situations and the actress revealed a little about what was one of the hardest moments of her life, divorce and motherhood at the same time. .

Sandra Bullock is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses today, her presence in any film can help make it a box office success or get great numbers on streaming services. In 2010 she reached the peak of her career after winning the Oscar for her work in “A Possible Dream”.

Sandra Bullock is honest and spoke about her separation from Jesse James and the birth of her first child

Although the actress has always gone ahead with her career despite adversity and over time has become an example to follow for millions of women, she had one of her darkest moments during her separation from the celebrity of television Jesse James, which happened while she was taking care of her first child.

James and Bullock had been married since 2005 after two years of dating, unfortunately, in 2010 she officially filed for divorce after he was unfaithful to her, at the same time, Sandra had just adopted her first son Louis. The artist spoke about this with the CBS medium.

During a recent interview on the show “Sunday Morning” for his new movie, Bullock said, “I mean, so much had happened, how do you process grief and not hurt your son in the process? He is a newborn. They assume everything you are feeling. So my obligation was to him and not to stain the first year of his life with my pain.”

The actress also spoke about how she has had to deal with being the mother of two children of color, especially after the United States in recent years has been submerged in racial tension that has not been seen since the fight for civil rights in the 1960s. In 2015 Bullock adopted Laila.

Regarding the subject, the actress said “I have a level of defense that millions of mothers who are not white have, I understand how scary it is, and I get very emotional because I think of hundreds of years of women who have never been able to relax. in motherhood, they have never been able to relax.”

Since her divorce from James in 2010, Sandra Bullock has managed to maintain a long and lasting relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, with whom she adopted her second daughter and they seem to have established a sincere relationship based on love.

Sandra Bullock returns to the big screen alongside the talented Channing Tatum in “The Lost City”

“The Lost City” is Bullock’s new film, where he will share the screen with an impressive cast with actors such as Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. In it we will see the actress embodying a successful novelist.

The film seems to be full of action, adventure and very good comedy, it has even received some good reviews from the specialized press. The tape has a release date of March 25 and promises to be one of the best comedies of the year.