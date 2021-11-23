Sandra Bullock comments on flirting rumors with Keanu Reeves: “Maybe we could have survived as a couple”

Sandra Bullock denies not without a hint of regret the rumors of a past flirtation with colleague Keanu Reeves for which she has only praise.

The memory of the rumors about the relationship jumped out during an interview for Esquire, which will dedicate the cover of the next issue to the Matrix star, in which Sandra Bullock shed light on the rumors circulated at the time of Speed:

“We didn’t go out together. But who knows? Keanu is a kind of man who is friends with all the women he’s dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who can speak ill of him. Maybe we would last as a couple, who does. you know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just grew up together following parallel paths and every now and then we went out for dinner and tried to work together. And the more time passes, the more I feel I owe him something. I could have said the same if I had downloaded and angered? probably not “.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves worked together in 1994 on Speed ​​and 2006 on The Lake House, but the actor has stated that he is looking forward to the opportunity to return to acting alongside his colleague if the opportunity arises. right.