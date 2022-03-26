Sandra Bullock confessed that one of her films traumatized her and to date she has not overcome it

Sandra Bullock got so into one of his roles that ended with a trauma that to date has not overcome. The actress confessed that this would be one of the reasons why she stays away from social networks.

The Hollywood star has not stopped talking about the different experiences she has had throughout her acting career. Recently confessed which is the tape that he regrets having been part of and claims that only five people like it, including Daniel Radcliffe.

“The Net” created a trauma for Sandra Bullock that she has not yet overcome

The 57-year-old actress revealed in a recent interview for “The Jess Cagle Show” the reason you’re not a big fan of the internet. The talk show’s co-host, Julia Cunningham, asked if the movie he starred in in 1995, “The Net”, was the reason why he did not use social networks to which Sandra Bullock confessed that he did.

“I learned a lot”, Bullock joked. “We met real hackers and I remember people would ask me, ‘Does that exist? Do you think you really can order pizza from your computer? ‘ And I just said yes. ” In “The Net” movie she starred opposite Jeremy Northam and Dennis Miller, she can see how “easy” they can track people and steal their identities.

Sandra Bullock in “The Net” (1995) / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Currently Sandra Bullock is about to release a film in which she participates along with Brad Pitt and channing tatum. “The Lost City”, directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, will hit the big screen this Friday, March 25 in the United States