Sandra Bullock confesses why she refuses to do intimate scenes in movies

Sandra Bullock He has finally revealed why he refuses to do intimate scenes in his movies. The actress even mentioned that she has a clause in her contracts that prohibits it.

Apparently, the “The Lost City” actress has no interest in letting people know what her best angles are in bed.

“I’m not the kind of person who says ‘I’m going to record myself having sex because I’m going to look good,’” Bullock told the Sunday Times Magazine. “I don’t want to know what my best angles are. I do not want to see me. I don’t want to listen to myself. Therefore, I will not do it even in movies.”

Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City”

On the other hand, she also mentioned that comedy movies make her feel comfortable and happy.

“I always thought ‘Can I not be the typical woman who ends up with the heartthrob in the movie? If there’s a romantic scene, can we make it funny?’ Comedy is totally my type. It’s how I’ve survived. It is safe because I always have the power to set the tone for it, ”she concluded.

Don’t expect to see Sandra on the big screen anytime soon, not even to make you laugh. During the promotion of “The Lost City”, her last film, Sandra announced that she would take a season to rest and spend it with her family.