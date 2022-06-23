Sandra Bullock confirmed her retirement from acting: what is the cause?

At 57 years old, actress Sandra Bullock surprised her followers worldwide by reporting her retirement from the big screen. The revelation occurred in the middle of an interview between the actress with the magazine TheHollywood Reporter, in which she also tells the reason that led her to make the difficult decision, after her multiple successes that made her worthy of an Oscar award.

In the interview, Bullock reported that for now he wants to rest, be at home and take care of his family. Apparently, when recording his latest production he would have realized how tired he was and that he wanted to spend more time at home.

“I am very exhausted, very tired and I am not able to make healthy and intelligent decisions and I know it”were the words of the renowned actress, emphasizing that the long hours of recording were already affecting her personal life and that for the same reason she wanted some time off.

Although in the middle of his interview Bullock did not confirm that this was his final goodbye, nor did he give dates or periods for his rest, so there would still be hope to see the actress again in a future production.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing.”expressed Bullock in the interview, recounting how his rhythm of life used to be, of production in another, which left him little time to share with his loved ones and rest.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family.” added the actress, stating that she had decided that it was time to dedicate full time to her children.

Sandra Bullock is ashamed to have filmed ‘Speed ​​2’

In the midst of her fame and recognition, the 57-year-old actress assured that she has one in particular among her catalog of films with which he said he did not feel well, neither now nor at the time he recorded it.

“I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed that I was there. She is called Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island”, Bullock said in an interview he offered to the specialized portal Toofab.

the protagonist of Miss Congeniality branded the libretto top speed 2 (as it is known in Latin America) as boring, mentioning that, even before recording the film, he knew that the plot would be somewhat bland and predictable.

It should be remembered that this film was the sequel to Maximum speed, recorded in 1994, which had the participation of Keanu Reeves as the protagonist. The first film of this saga has as its plot the placement of a bomb on a bus, which cannot slow down, because if it brakes, the device would explode.

“’Speed’ is tense, tense and energetic, with standout performances from Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper and Sandra Bullock”, is the review given by critics on the Rotten Tomatoes portal. In addition, they have an acceptance of 76% of the audience and 94% of the reviewers within the platform.