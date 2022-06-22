Sandra Bullock confirms her retirement from Hollywood – New Woman

Sandra Bullock She is one of the most beloved and admired actresses in Hollywood. With a career spanning more than three decades, he has decided to end his career within the film industry.

Although a few months ago the rumor of his retirement gained strength, he finally decided to confirm it considering that “She’s exhausted.”

During an interview to TheHollywood Reporter, explaining that he seeks to have a much lighter agenda in the coming years.

Sandra Bullock gives life lessons by prioritizing her well-being

to their 57 years has starred almost 50 movies, so you are looking to have a well-deserved rest, away from the overwhelming screens.

“I don’t want to be at the mercy of anyone’s agenda other than myself. I’m exhausted. I’m so tired that I can’t make healthy, smart decisions and I have to accept it,” she explained.

In this way, the famous leaves as a lesson to prioritize being well with oneself, rest, put things in order and take care of mental health over prestige and success.

“My career has been stable and I have been very lucky. But I realized that maybe this is also my weak side. It’s like I’m opening my fridge all the time and I’m looking for something that’s not even there,” she said.

the last tape of bullock premiered earlier this year, it’s about “The Lost City” where he starred alongside Channing Tatum.

Despite the fact that it did not receive good reviews, it managed almost 200 million dollars at the box office.

Some say that the star has the ‘Burnout’, which is about the Emotional Exhaustion Syndrome Associated with Chronic Work Stress.

“I want to be in home. I just want to be home… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing,” Bullock said.

This syndrome is defined by World Health Organization (WHO) as a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that becomes chronic over time and can alter self-esteem and the way we behave in certain situations.