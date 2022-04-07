Sandra Bullock convinced Brad Pitt to appear in “The Lost City” despite having a small role

Sandra Bullock is probably one of the actresses Hollywood’s most beloved not only for the fans but for other celebrities like himself Brad Pitt.

And it is that not even he could resist the idea of ​​working by his side despite the fact that he only had a small role in “The Lost City”. The actress recently confessed that it was she who convinced Pitt to appear in the film.

As revealed in The Project, she trusted someone close to the actor to persuade him to do the project. bullock He was the one who pulled the strings for Brad’s stylist to join the production.

“Janine Thompson, who has done my hair for centuries in movies, does it with him too [Brad Pitt]. And he told him to call me and ask me to do him a favor.”

And then I called her, ‘Since I said yes, can you go up to him and ask him to do our movie?’ And he said yes!

How much is Brad Pitt really worth in “The Lost City”?

Brad Pitt

Pitt’s casting was announced in spring 2021 and was initially reported as a cameo appearance. But when the first trailers for “The Lost City” were released, Pitt seemed to have quite the presence.

It was actually all a key part of the film’s marketing and has been ever since. His appearance in marketing materials raised questions about the “cameo” distinction of his role.

more than a cameo

“The Lost City”, is a crazy tape directed by Adam and Aaron Nee In addition to the fact that the script is inspired by “Mortal Kombat”, by Oren Uziel and “Cruella,” by Dana Fox. This recently debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival to largely positive reviews, so it was always surrounded by high expectations.

The tape shows a mixture of action, suspense, comedy and romance in which Sandra plays a writer who is kidnapped by an eccentric millionaire. Her cover model, played by Channing Tatum, is a pain in the ass and they end up stuck on the island together.

Brad Pitt

At what point does Pitt appear? Learning of the kidnapping, his literary agent (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and social media manager (Patti Harrison) seek out his trainer, Jack Trainer (played by Brad Pitt) to bring him back. He is called and Pitt makes a brief vocal appearance. He talks about the kind of dark stuff Bullock’s kidnappers might be up to, says he can only be paid via bitcoin, and agrees to meet Tatum at the last tick of his smartwatch.

Actually, there is a lot of Brad’s participation that will be key in the destiny of the protagonists, so don’t miss it.

Sandra Bullock has grabbed the spotlight with her leading role

The actress has done nothing more than shine during all her public appearances to promote the film. Since she is not present on social media, it is fascinating to hear her talk about herself in her interviews and to see her look spectacular in press photos.

Sandra is one of the most sought after in Hollywood for his great talent and charisma. She is able to adapt to any film genre, from action films to comedy and drama.

What’s more, has won awards in multiple occasions for her career and in 2018, it was published that she was one of the main contributors to the cause Time’s Upwhich aims improve the position of women in the film industry. It has also been recognized by his altruistic work when making donations in the face of natural disasters.