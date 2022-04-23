Sandra Bullock Explained Why Channing Tatum Got Naked In ‘The Lost City’ – Movie News

Sandra Bullock has given several interviews about the premiere of ‘The Lost City’ and revealed some details about the scene in which Channing Tatum appears naked.

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, contains a rather peculiar scene that has surprised and amused those who have already seen the film since its premiere on the Cinépolis and Cinemex billboards on April 13.

This film presents the adventures of Loretta Sage (Bullock), a writer of romance novels who stars as the fictional character Dash (Tatum) and Alan Caprison, the model who represents Dash on the covers of the author’s books. Sage and Caprison are on tour to promote her latest book, but she is kidnapped by a billionaire who thinks that the lost city narrated by the author exists. Sage will have to escape from him and Caprison will have to help her.

Sandra Bullock takes a break from her career.



Sandra Bullock has given several interviews to promote The lost City and announced that She will take a break from her career after the premiere of the film because she wants to dedicate herself to her motherhood. In The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe protagonist of films like Bullet train and Unforgivable talked about the scene where Tatum appears naked:

“He’s stupidly naked in the movie. [Estoy] totally there, face to face with the landscape. I had to spend some time ‘down there’ to make sure there were no more leeches.”

Regarding how he felt working with Tatum, he added: “You really have to like the person and feel safe with them. There were no oddities. You’d think there would be weirdness, but since he was so cool about it he dropped everything and I spoke up.”

The lost City It is already in theaters in our country and also features performances by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, Bowen Yang and two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt. who was convinced to participate in this film by his stylist, who interestingly, also works with Sandra Bullock.