Sandra Bullock film’s protagonist reveals everything was a lie

what movie based on real events In general, it usually attracts the attention of the audience in Spain or Hollywood. on many occasions, large companies And directors look to reality for stories they can bring to the big screen. and that’s what happened to him a possible dream (2009), The film that adapted the novel of the same name about a young American football player’s experience Michael Oher. However, now that dream has turned into a nightmare.

the former tackle Offensive teams of several NFL teams have filed lawsuits. you family He was prosecuted in a Shelby, Tennessee court for lying about central elements of his story in order to enrich himself at his expense. The film with which Sandra Bullock won her only Oscar till date was awarded big profit Thank you to both Leigh Anne and Sean and their children a paper he signed Ohr was arrested in 2004 when he turned 18, according to a 14-page lawsuit filed by the youth’s attorneys.





claims she was never adopted

It is alleged in the complaint filed by Ohr never adopted by Tuohys, but he lied about it in order to make a fortune at his expense, something like has continued to The film was followed by promotions for his foundation and motivational speeches by Leigh Ann (whom Bullock, who had recently lost her partner, included in the film). The letter also confirms that Michael “found out about this lie, much to his dismay”. In February of the same year, when he found out that the ‘conservatory’ he had signed up for was not provided no relationship Parent family.

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family at the NFL Draft Twitter

With this lawsuit, Ohr claims that “all the money that was made in his name be paid”, In addition to financially sanctioning Tuohy. He also complained that four family members (the parents and their two biological children) received $225,000 and 2.5% of income at the box office (which exceeded 300 million worldwide), while he unwittingly gave up his rights to 20th Century Fox without receiving them. no compensation Economic.





Tuhis’s response

In your home state newspaper, The Daily MemphianSean Tuohy has said he is “devastated” following Michael’s complaint, and “it is disappointing that someone thinks we have made money at the expense of one of our children”, but “he they will love him With 37 years as he did with 16. Furthermore, he confirms they didn’t get any money for the movie, but he only got part of it book dividend by Michael Lewis (who also wrote). money ball,

