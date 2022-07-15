Sandra Bullock has Burnout syndrome: Can Panamanians suffer from this disease? – Exclusive Content

City of Panama/Recently, the actress and producer, Sandra Bullock, announced her temporary retirement from acting due to suffering from “Burnout” syndrome. Could Panamanian workers be facing this disease?





In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she pointed out that she doesn’t want to be indebted to anyone else’s schedule but hers, which is why she feels extremely tired, unable to make healthy and intelligent decisions.

In Panama, thousands of people experienced a decline in their performance in the workplace during the pandemic. Despite this, many considered that it was a simple mental and physical wear caused by the situation, unaware that they could also be suffering from burnout.

According to the clinical psychologist, Stephanie Smithburnout or occupational burnout syndrome is a state of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion, which occurs for various reasons such as chronic stress or dissatisfaction within the workplace.









Although burnout is not considered a medical diagnosis, it can lead to the development of physical and mental illnesses such as diabetes, anxiety, heart failure, and depression.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), this syndrome represents an occupational hazard that directly affects the quality of life of those who suffer from it. For their part, several experts point out that more than 10% of workers suffer from burnout. Of this number, between 2% and 5% suffer from chronic job burnout.





Symptoms

According to Smith, the symptoms can vary from person to person depending on how worn out the individual is. However, the most frequent ones are the following:

Lack of motivation

Self-isolation from work environment

Back pain

Insomnia

Feeling tired

Have tension in the body

It is important for people to be vigilant when presenting any of these symptoms, because they can have a significant impact on their lives, causing prolonged wear.

In turn, it is necessary to take into consideration that you may suffer from this syndrome if you present any of these symptoms.

Why are many people suffering from it?

Over the last several years, thousands of adults have been through a variety of hardships due to rising unemployment rates.

Added to this, factors such as the war, the increase in gasoline and the increase in food costs, have caused stress on them who face a discouraging panorama with reduced wages and lack of employment.





Due to these situations, many workers began to suffer from chronic job exhaustion along with emotional deprivation.

From his point of view, Smith highlights that social networks have had a significant impact due to the popular culture of productivity, which points out that this is based on “being enough based on work productivity and how successful you are within this branch ” However, he stressed that this is a completely wrong belief.

“Many people take their work as part of who they are and not what they do. So, when this mixture occurs, a time bomb is created that can eventually wear the person down. At work they don’t measure the type of person you are, on the contrary, they measure what you do.”

It is important that companies begin to take initiatives regarding the working hours of their workers, where some are considered inflexible due to how strenuous they are.

If there is no calm work environment within the company, eventually it will begin to turn into an unpleasant work environment. These, not feeling comfortable within the environment in which they find themselves or the type of treatment to which they are exposed, will begin to reduce their performance within the company.

In relation to this, Smith recommends that the working hours be reciprocal so that the company’s personnel can feel more motivated and increase their productivity, where at the same time their personal lives outside of work are contemplated, such as mental and physical health.





ways to prevent it

On the other hand, Smith makes the following recommendations for those people who are going through this situation:

Set healthy boundaries at work

Do not neglect your diet, this is because, if the person does not eat properly, the body will begin to send signals of stress and anxiety, deteriorating the person’s well-being.

Carry out pleasant activities that allow you to dedicate a space of tranquility and connect with yourself.

Perform physical activities with the aim of being able to burn the accumulated energies and discharge all the tensions of day to day.

Have a support group with whom you feel comfortable

Seek help from a qualified psychological therapist.





Prevention is a key factor in avoiding these conditions. People need to start connecting with their bodies and identify the different types of signals that it sends. Instead, don’t ignore emotions the moment you feel them,” Smith said.

“In turn, not demanding so much of yourself and working with what you have at hand as well as looking for the right tools when you need them in case you don’t have access to them.” he added.

Finally, it is important to communicate with the company how they are, with the possibility of adjusting certain things within the workplace. In the event that this is not possible, it is likely that this is not the right place.