Sandra Bullock has the best candidate for Wolverine and demands that Marvel hire him

Since Disney acquired the fox rightsfans have been intrigued as to how it will be presented in the MCU to one of the most emblematic mutants: Wolverine. The X Men par excellence was masterfully represented in the large screen for Hugh Jackmanbut now it’s time for another actor and Sandra Bullock seems to know who it is.

The site It’s Gone Viral interviewed Sandra Bullock Already Daniel Radcliffe As part of his new film, Lost City. During the talk the topic of Wolverines. It happens that Radcliffe has been dragging a fan casting on social networks for a long time. His followers have been driving Daniel to become Logan, making the topic a trending topic.

In the interview Radcliffe said that he has been hearing for a long time that his fans are looking for him to be Wolverine, but that he has not received the official call for Marvel Studios. At that moment Sandra burst in and exhorted: “Wolverine people, can you please choose him? Just do it!“.

Despite the request of the Oscar winner and fans of the character, the fate of Wolverine is uncertain for now. So far the only confirmed mutant in the MCU is Charles Xavier, played by the huge Patrick Stewart. The powerful psychic will be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is presumed that Charles is accompanied by the illuminati and that this moment could be the kickoff for mutants to take place in this universe.

In addition to the saga of Harry PotterDaniel has gained more experience on the big screen, including action films like the one they promote with Bullock or other titles like Guns Akimbo, Now you See Me 2, among others. It would be more than interesting to see the British actor put on the skin of a mutant with adamantium claws.

What do you thinkDo you think Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine?

