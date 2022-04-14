Entertainment

Sandra Bullock has the best candidate for Wolverine and demands that Marvel hire him

Since Disney acquired the fox rightsfans have been intrigued as to how it will be presented in the MCU to one of the most emblematic mutants: Wolverine. The X Men par excellence was masterfully represented in the large screen for Hugh Jackmanbut now it’s time for another actor and Sandra Bullock seems to know who it is.

The site It’s Gone Viral interviewed Sandra Bullock Already Daniel Radcliffe As part of his new film, Lost City. During the talk the topic of Wolverines. It happens that Radcliffe has been dragging a fan casting on social networks for a long time. His followers have been driving Daniel to become Logan, making the topic a trending topic.

