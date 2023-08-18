Sandra Bullock heartbroken after Michael Oher berated her for ‘The Blind Side’

Sandra Bullockactress who starred leah anne tuhi In the movie ‘weak side‘, have been troubled since the complaint of Michael Oher against family you too By accusing them of enriching themselves at his expense.

actress who won oscar Due to the said interpretation in 2009, she is disappointed, as she does not accept the fact that the former player’s allegations NFL ‘cover’ all the work and effort made to record ‘a possible dream’,

“So much effort went into the film that everyone thought it was true and now that it has been questioned, sandra It upsets her greatly that such a special time in her life is now overshadowed by a completely different point of view, ”commented a person close to Sandra to the media. daily Mail,

Similarly, the same source assured that after the death of her husbandBrian RandallThe time of the actress is not going well, so ‘Michael Oh Caseis another ‘hard hit’ for r Bull,

“It has been a difficult period for her emotionally BrianAnd now with all the fallout of this news, her heart is broken in a different way. Michael Oher, He hates that such an amazing story, a great film and a great moment in his life has been tarnished. Now people won’t see it, and if they do, they’ll have a completely different reaction to the original intent.”

You may also be interested in: Santiago Jimenez is on West Ham’s radar, reports from the Netherlands