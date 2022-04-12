Sandra Bullock: “I identify with people who don’t want to leave home because life is hard”

The protagonist of his novels is an attractive gallant whose image is reproduced on all the covers.

LOS ANGELES, Apr. 12 (EUROPA PRESS) – Actress Sandra Bullock stars in The Lost City, a film directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee. The action-adventure comedy opens in cinemas in Spain this Wednesday, April 13.

yesandra gets into the skin of the writer of romantic novels Loretta Sage, a very fun character to play. “Anyone who doesn’t want to enjoy life and finds themselves in that situation is going to be a really fun role to play, because you know where it’s going to start, but you don’t know where it’s going to end. I can see myself in someone who doesn’t want to go out.” from home because life is hard. Sure, we can all identify with that,” said the actress during an interview with Europa Press.

Bullock is also one of the producers of the film., which has allowed him to make the film that he really wanted to tell the viewer. “People always ask if it’s about control. To some extent it’s about controlling how the story is told,” said the interpreter.

In fact, the script for The Lost City had come into her hands years ago, but Sandra was not attracted to the project. “A couple of years later it came to me again, but in a totally different way. They told me: it’s yours, produce it, cast the actors, do whatever you want,” she explained. And that he did.

According to the actress, there is a “good reason” why the film was parked for sevene years and never got done. The artist is very clear that being a producer is not just a question of control. “It’s being able to say no and fight for something that you think could be better,” she asserts.

For his part, Daniel Radcliffe plays the eccentric and evil billionaire Abigail Fairfax. The actor really enjoyed filming in the Dominican Republic. “It was fantastic. One of the great things about our job is that you get to go to these amazing places and work with the production team there. A waiter at the hotel where we were staying only spoke to me in Spanish. In the short time I was there , my level of Spanish improved a lot,” said the protagonist of the Harry Potter saga.

A NOVELIST IN TROUBLE

In The Lost City, brilliant and somewhat reclusive novelist Loretta Sage’s (Sandra Bullock) career has revolved around romantic adventure novels set in exotic locales. The protagonist of his novels is an attractive gallant whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and who in real life corresponds to Alan (Channing Tatum), a model who has focused his career on personifying the romantic adventurer.

During a tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guide him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which her latest story revolves. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of her fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue.

Actors Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Óscar Nuñez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang complete the film’s cast.