Sandra Bullock: “I will not marry the love of my life”

Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock considers him “the love of life,” yet she has no intention of marrying him. The 57-year-old actress, mother of two adopted children (11-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila), with a painful divorce behind her (from Jesse James), explained during an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook program. Red Table Talk, because marriage to Bryan Randall, a former model and photographer with whom she has been dating since 2015, is not one of her priorities: “I am a person who has gone through a divorce. I found the love of my life. We share three beautiful children (Randall also has a daughter, born from a previous relationship, ed). It’s the best thing ever. I don’t need a document to be a devoted companion, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to always be there in the most difficult moments ».

Sandra Bullock’s Painful Sentimental Past

Perhaps at the basis of the choice of the actress, there is the rather turbulent sentimental past. There are many VIPs he has frequented in the past, from Matthew McConaughey to Ryan Gosling, passing through the musician Bob Schneider. In 2005 she married builder Jesse G. James. It seemed the right one and instead five years later Bullock decided to separate because she discovered (shortly after winning her first Oscar) that he was cheating on her with a porn star.