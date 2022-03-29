Sandra Bullock is everything in the romantic comedy

In one of the scenes of The lost City, by Aaron and Adam Nee, Sandra Bullock runs through the jungle in an extravagant fuchsia dress. She does it with all the charming nervousness that made other of her characters famous. Also with the lightness of her long experience in romantic comedy. In fact, the entire sequence sums up the actress’s career: strange, with ups and downs and a kind sense of humor. And it’s that carefree, chaotic air that seems to have made the film such an unpredictable hit. With 31 million dollars, it was the highest grossing film last weekend in the United States and dethroned the unbeatable batman. To see it in other regions you will have to wait until next april 22but the truth is that the premise with which the film is presented already predicts a success in theaters.

This is a phenomenon that surprised everyone. In an industry obsessed with youth, Bullock, 57, is an exception.. It is not only a point of interest in a film that, without his participation, would have gone unnoticed. It is also the credible demonstration that Bullock defies the belief that an actress her age cannot be the only support of a film. Much of the interest and curiosity that she has aroused by The lost City it refers to the way in which production is sustained in Bullock. The old-fashioned formula of a romantic comedy that works Only thanks to the sympathy of its actors is it effective again. And it is no coincidence that it was thanks to the magnetism and sympathy of the actress.

With The lost City, Bullock shatters the old myth that an actress can’t break the symbolic Hollywood age barrier. Also, that she is one of the most curious figures in American industry. Obsessed with private life, with a more than questionable selection of projects, the actress is an unclassifiable figure. At the same time, one of the most powerful.

Genius and figure, even in the jungle of La Ciudad Perdida

long before The lost CityBullock rose to fame from unusual places. Network, by Irwin Winkler, catapulted her to stardom in 1995. At the time, cinema was still obsessed with finding the next “girl next door”, that benign and dangerous American figure for an actress. It was the easiest way to pigeonhole into a single type of role and, in fact, that was what happened. But around the time Meg Ryan and Jennifer Aniston embodied the ideal of the sweet, approachable figure, Bullock became something of a mystery.

Also in the face of a heroine type that had little to do with the usual ones. From being Sylvester Stallone’s partner in Demolition Man to the hard-working assistant prosecutor in time to kill, the actress demonstrated her versatility. At the same time, her ambition. In the nineties, his career became a unique combination of all kinds of records.

The film, the story of a writer of romantic novels who ends up embarking on an unthinkable adventure, is topical in every way

Also in a Hollywood personality who brought together journalists and discreetly handled recognition. The strangest thing was that Bullock kept returning to romantic comedy every once in a while and turning them into box office hits. While you were Sleeping, practically magic, that thing called love, Bullock became a box office magnet. One that defied the usual romantic partner rule. The actress built a style and also an intelligent version of the need for reinvention in the Industry.

With The lost City his experiments show considerable importance. The film, the story of a writer of romance novels who ends up embarking on an unthinkable adventure, is topical in every way. But it is also a dynamic film, which uses humor intelligently and allows the actress to demonstrate her undoubted charisma. As if that wasn’t enough Channing Tatum completes a strange pairing. The plot seems old-fashioned among the new deep, existentialist romantic comedies. But even so, Bullock shines and that’s what has turned a minor project into a major success. One, which makes Hollywood wonder, is Sandra Bullock fireproof?

The heroine who always comes home

Over the past two decades, the actress has won an Oscar and has become the face of several of Netflix’s most-watched movies. She just stops again, going back to anonymity and coming back with movies like The lost City. Bullock is not interested in galas, ceremonies, interviews or promotions. And in fact, his new blockbuster is, as he announced, the last project he will film in years. Even with unexpected triumph, Bullock remains the elusive and singular figure that Hollywood cinema cannot classify.

But beyond that, The lost City, in all its simplicity, is a demonstration of something more interesting. That some barriers are broken in Hollywood and some stereotypes, too. Something that Bullock has been doing for practically every one of his thirty years in front of the camera.



