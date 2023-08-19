Sandra Bullock is heartbroken after Michael Oher accused the family of ‘The Blind Side’ – El Financiero

Sandra Bullock, who was the winner of a oscar award thanks for the movie weak side (2009), The court responded to former NFL player Michael Oher’s allegations against the Tuohy family through a petition, where they denounced that their rights as legal guardians were terminated in addition to paying for the rights to tell their lives in the film. Let it be done

In the documents, Ohr says that in 2004 he was pretended to sign papers of adoption, but he realized that they had no relation and only wanted to make profit through him. A source close to the actress explained how the news affected Bullock.

She told the film, “So much effort was put into the film that everyone thought it was true and now that it has been questioned, Sandra is very upset that such a special time in her life is now completely ruined.” covered in a different perspective.” , daily Mail.

The actress is living through tough moments after the recent death of her boyfriend, Brian Randall, after a 3-year battle against ALS, so she tries to stay strong against the potential fallout of the controversy.

She continued, “Losing Brian has been a difficult time for her emotionally, and now with all the fallout of the Michael Oher news, her heart is broken in a different way.”

“He hates that such a wonderful story, a wonderful film and a wonderful moment in his life has now been tarnished. Now people won’t see it, and if they do, they’ll have a very different reaction to the original intent.”

‘The Blind Side’ stars Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron. (Photo: YouTube Warner Bros.)

Quinton Aaron defends Sandra Bullock

On social networks, some criticized Bullock for being part of a story that was ultimately not real, so whoever brought Ohr to life, quinton aarondidn’t hesitate to defend his coworker by saying that he didn’t do anything wrong, so his performance shouldn’t be sidelined for a situation that has nothing to do with him.

“We live in a time where people are bent on blaming others and spewing out the wrong things. It’s like saying, ‘Let’s throw this man to the wolves.’ I really feel like they should leave him alone and stop trying to attack him,” he said. New York Post.