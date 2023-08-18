Sandra Bullock is “heartbroken” to learn her role in “A Possible Dream” may be a lie: The actress “hated” that Michael Oher’s lawsuit tainted the story people | Entertainment

Michael Oher, the athlete whose life inspired the movie “A Possible Dream,” announced he has filed a lawsuit against his adoptive family, led by Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy. She claimed that the couple never adopted her and further accused them of keeping the profits from the film.

Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Michael’s mother in the film, added to the controversy. Bullock said she was “appalled” to learn that her acclaimed role may have been based on a lie.

The film was based on the book “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game” by Michael Lewis and tells the story of Oher, one of 13 children born to a drug addict mother, and his rise to football stardom. The story of becoming has been told. Adopted by the apparently liberal and millionaire Tuohy family.

Court documents filed by Ohr, 37, claim that Shawn and Leigh Anne Tuohy not only never adopted her, but also profited from her success.

What did Sandra Bullock say about the film?

A source consulted by the Daily Mail revealed that Sandra, 59, said she “hated” that her hard work and dedication to a story she believed to be true had been “tarnished”.

“He hates that such an amazing story, great film and wonderful moment in his life has been tarnished,” the source said. “Now people will not see it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction than what was originally intended,” he said.

The same informer declared that the actress feels that this special moment in her career is over.

“So much effort was put into the film that everyone thought it was true and now that it has been called into question, it upsets Sandra that a time in her life that was so special is now a complete sham.” covered in a different perspective.” ,

News of the lawsuit comes at a particularly difficult time for the actress, who lost her partner Brian Randall at age 57 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease.

A source close to the movie star explained that she is “putting on a strong face and a strong front, because it has been a difficult time for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is living a different life because of all the consequences.” way broken. “About the Michael Ohr news,” he said. (and)

