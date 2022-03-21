Sandra Bullock is retiring from acting ‘for a while’

The 57-year-old actress explained her reasons and explained that her return could be in about five years.

Famous actress Sandra Bullock announced that she will be taking a break from acting “for a while”, so the upcoming movie “The Lost Cify” will be the last time her fans see her on camera.

As he explained, for now he just wants to dedicate himself to being quiet at home, spending quality time with his family. “I want to be in home. So I’m not doing anyone who’s investing in a project a favor if I say, ‘I just want to be home’… Because she was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and be responsible for one thing, ”said the actress at a presentation of the film.

Bullock, 57, is the mother of Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. The two are adopted children, a responsibility she took on after divorcing television host Jesse G. James.

“I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families. I would love to continue interpreting them when I have finished being a mother. Probably when my children are teenagers, when they are 16 or 17 years old, “added the Oscar winner.

“The Lost Cify” is a film starring her, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a lonely romantic novelist who is kidnapped by a man (Radcliffe) who thinks she can lead him to a treasure in a mysterious lost city described in her latest book. That’s when Loretta’s romance cover model Dash (Tatum) comes to the rescue in hopes he can have a real-life fling and prove he’s more than just a hot face for a book cover.

It should be noted that the actress still has a cameo (brief appearance) pending in Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train, which will be released in July this year.

