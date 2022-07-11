Sandra Bullock is retiring from acting indefinitely

Sandra Bullock is temporarily retiring from acting, and the news completely shocked the entertainment world. While promoting his latest movie, Lost Citythe actress revealed that made the decision not to work for an indefinite period, and explained the reasons behind it.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest.” Bullock told Entertainment Tonight. “ I take my work very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be with my babies and family 24/7 ”, He said about the reason why he will not return, in the short term, to a recording set.

“We don’t know how long or how short that period will be, but that’s where they’re going to find me for a while,” he added. happy to be able to stay home with her children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015 respectively.

From now on, the actress will go from playing characters to performing other types of tasks. “Take care of all her needs”, she said when asked what she would do day by day. “Attend to her social calendar,” she elaborated.

In the context of the difficult moment that the United States is going through due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sandra Bullock and her daughter Laila participated in the tribute to a nurse in a special solidarity Screenshot

Bullock also revealed that her children are happy because these days they will go, for the first time, to a movie premiere when they attend the premiere of Lost City. “They will do it through the back door. Although Laila really wants to be on the red carpet. I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen,’ but finally they’ll be able to see it and everyone will be able to invite a friend,” she recounted.

“It will be the first time that they come out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and can feel some kind of sense of normality,” she added, confessing that during these two years of living with the coronavirus she was very paranoid. “All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that their children will return without Covid when they come to our house”.

Sandra at Disney with her children, Louis and Laila, in one of the few times that she allowed herself to be photographed with them in public GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

Some time ago, during a chat with People magazine, the actress had talked about the relationship she has with her heirs. “I’m just the mother,” she assured at the time. “When I’m not around, they miss me, when I’m around, I’m annoying, and that’s exactly how it should be.”.

Asked if her kids think she’s someone special and cool, the star of Speed He replied immediately: “No, not at all. Unless he brings home some kind of gift. I came home last night with donuts and I felt unbelievably great at the time.”

“I love who they are,” he continued proudly. “I am one of the lucky people who can be around my children all the time and see how they grow and who they become. I couldn’t be more proud of how they are doing.”

Sandra became a mother in 2010, when in the midst of her separation from Jesse James, her husband at the time, she was granted the adoption of little Louis, who was born in New Orleans. In 2015 she decided to enlarge the family and adopted Laila, who was three years old when she came into her life. The children managed to fulfill a long-awaited dream of the actress, who always wanted to be a mother.