Sandra Bullock is still “ashamed” to have made this movie

(CNN) — Sandra Bullock has starred in many successful movies, but there is one project that she wishes she had passed up.

The actress appeared with her “The Lost City” co-star Daniel Radcliffe on TooFab, where they were asked about a project in their past that embarrassed them.

Bullock mentioned the 1997 sequel to “Speed,” saying it was basically boring.

“You blew me away with the fans coming later (part of the question),” she said. “I have one that no one went near and I’m still embarrassed that I was there. It’s called ‘Speed ​​2’. (I) talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

He even added that he wishes he hadn’t.

“That’s one I wish I hadn’t done and no fans came that I know of,” he said.

However, the film has a cult following, which Bullock called “quiet”.

“Very calm,” she said. “Like, almost, five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat heading towards the little island.”

“Speed ​​2: Cruise Control” follows Bullock’s character Annie as she tries to rescue everyone when the cruise ship she’s on is hijacked. His “Speed” co-star Keanu Reeves did not return for the sequel.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves could share a screen together again 0:45

