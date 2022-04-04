Sandra Bullock is still the queen of romantic comedies, and The Lost City proves it

Sandra Bullock has been a Hollywood staple for decades, racking up countless awards in a career that spans multiple film genres. Even in 2022, at the age of 56, Bullock remains a cinematic force, with her films posting impressive numbers at the box office and often becoming timeless classics in the cultural zeitgeist. Although her resume includes some action thrillers, Bullock has made a name for herself in the world of romantic comedies.

Sandra Bullock’s first “official” romantic comedy was While you were sleeping in 1995, although he appeared in several films before, such as When the Party’s Over from 1993 and The Thing Called Love. However, while you were sleeping it’s the one that really cemented Bullock’s status as a rom-com icon, setting her up for a multitude of future roles in the rom-com genre.

Part of Bullock’s appeal to romantic comedies is his ability to play quirky, atypical characters who don’t necessarily fit the “mold” of the perfect romantic lead, which is on full display in movies like Miss Congeniality and all about Steve. Although the first is far superior to the second, both films were essential to show a side of Sandra Bullock that is not usually seen. In her more serious roles, as the grieving housewife in Premonition and even the conservative, religious mother who adopts and nurtures a budding football star in theblindside, Bullock has given sublime and introspective performances, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award.

However, despite his ability to take on more serious roles, fans continue to flock to theaters for Bullock’s romantic comedies. There’s something refreshing about seeing Sandra Bullock star in a romantic movie, even though she continues to age gracefully throughout her career. Hollywood has long been criticized for using young, fresh-faced actresses as romantic leads, a trope that has prevailed for many decades, according to which “older” women are not as desirable as their younger counterparts. However, a recent trend among Sandra Bullock’s latest romantic outings, including the successful the proposition, has not shied away from Bullock’s age, but has accepted it. It’s refreshing to see the film industry realize that an older woman is just as lovable, and that a movie starring an “older” actress can be just as entertaining and successful as one with a younger lead.

This trend continues with Bullock’s latest blockbuster, The town Lost, in which Bullock plays a reclusive bestselling author who is kidnapped and forced to guide an eccentric billionaire to a lost mythological treasure. The city lost is a straightforward, standard action-adventure movie that is enhanced by its strong cast, not least thanks to Bullock as the film’s leading lady, Loretta Sage. Bullock once again brings her comedic chops to bear in her role, reminding audiences once again why her comedic ability is almost unmatched in all of Hollywood. Many fans and critics have praised the chemistry between Bullock and her co-star Channing Tatum as the film’s highlight, elevating its straightforward plot and her dialogue to the brink of ridiculous with genuinely funny on-screen jokes. This reflects the same witty tone that Bullock had with Ryan Reynolds in the propositionand was arguably what catapulted her to the top of the rom-com genre in the first place.

Thetown Lost has fans of Sandra Bullock returning to theaters in search of her comedic genius, an unsurprising trend at this point considering that Bullock has had one of the longest and most successful filmographies of romantic comedies. Even dressed in glamorous cosmetics and costumes, Bullock finds a way to ground each of her characters in reality, even if some are more outlandish than others. This makes her a very attractive star for fans and an incredibly bankable actress for studios to consider adding to her cast. This, coupled with Bullock’s impeccable chemistry with almost every actor she appears with, makes her a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, and she proves that her age is nothing more than a number.

