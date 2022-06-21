Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting at 57

Sandra Bullock will get away from all the glamor of Hollywood. In March 2022, the actress from “Bird Box” revealed to Entertainment Tonight for the first time that he will be taking a break in acting in order to spend more time with his family, especially with their children louis Y Lailawith whom she wants to be an active mother who is with them 24 hours a day.

In a new interview, the actress 57 years He mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter more details about his retirement. He explained that he will be stepping away from the big screen because he is very tired and for this reason currently lives the well-known burnoutwhich is professional burnout syndrome.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so “burned out”. I am so tired and I am not able to make healthy and smart decisions and I know it, ”she assured.

When asked by the outlet how long her break will last, the Oscar winner said: “I really do not know”.

Sandra Bullock He mentioned that luckily he always had a stable and secure job, he realized that he was possibly entering a kind of comfort zone and therefore he needed to take a break, since he realized that he did not need to have a job all the time to be well with she herself.

“Work has always been stable for me and I have been very lucky. I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I told myself: ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here’. You already have it; Set it up, find it, and it’s okay if you don’t have a job to validate it,’” she said.

The actress recently premiered her romantic comedy “The Lost City” and has a small role in the new movie Brad Pitt call “Bullet Train” that will hit theaters in August 2022. Both projects are estimated to be the last in which we will see bullock after his break with no expiration date.

